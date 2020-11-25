Winnipeg crews demolish Wellington Crescent mansion at centre of heritage status debate

Crews on Wednesday started tearing down a Wellington Crescent mansion that heritage building advocates have fought for years to save from demolition.

Dust filled the air and debris could be seen crunching under the weight of tractors that were pulling apart the sprawling space at 514 Wellington Cres. before 8 a.m.

After preventing the demolition over a year ago, the city decided this week to allow it to go ahead, said lawyers representing a group that owns the building.

The future of the building, which is more than 110 years old, has been a source of tension in recent years between the developers, who had already gutted the space and wished to redevelop the lot, and heritage advocates.

In 2016, a group of neighbours in the area came together to oppose demolition plans. Christine Skene, who speaks for the group Save 514 Wellington, said she feels a sense of defeat seeing the old house come down.

"This was a grand old home and to be torn down for someone's need to make a little bit of money is just appalling," Skene said.

A court challenge called the move to rescind a demolition permit for 514 Wellington Cres. in the summer 2019 'intentionally secret and hurried.' (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The developers, led by Winnipeg businessman Jeff Thompson, president and CEO of Leader Equity Partners, planned to build three single-family homes on the property.

But in the summer of 2019, hours before the owner planned to push ahead with those plans, the city rescinded a previously granted demolition order.

That day, the director of the city's property and planning department nominated the entire Crescentwood neighbourhood for heritage district status, following a similar status designation in Armstrong's Point months earlier.

In the fall of last year, the owners took the city to court, hoping a judge would restore the demolition order.

Legal representation for the developers confirmed the City of Winnipeg determined the building was in unsafe condition and on Tuesday granted permission to tear it down.

Skene said the group of neighbours remain focused on securing heritage district status for Crescentwood.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't manage to save the house," she said. "Now, our bigger goal is to save the rest of the neighbourhood."