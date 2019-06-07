Winnipeg pauses demolition of 110-year-old home after neighbours, historians complain

A 110-year-old mansion slated for demolition won't be torn down for the time being.

On Thursday night, the City of Winnipeg rescinded the demolition owner obtained by the owner of 514 Wellington Crescent in Crescentwood.

The move follows efforts from neighbours and local history buffs to preserve the building.

Area Coun. John Orlikow said the city is considering whether to extend heritage conservation district status to the entire Crescentwood neighbourhood as it did with Armstrong's Point in April. For the time being all demolition permits in the area have been shelved.

"There is imminent danger that we're going to be losing some historical pieces that are quite critical in the neighborhood," Orlikow said.

"Before we go much farther we're just asking all property owners to just take a pause until we have the opportunity to work together [with the] neighborhood to try to find out what those guidelines will be."

Every little piece that disappears on us is a loss of our legacy. - Heather Cram

The two-storey mansion built in 1909 housed a number of notable Manitobans over the years.

Former South Winnipeg MLA James Thomas Gordon and Winnipeg Grain Exchange president William Richard Bawlf both called it home during different periods, according to the Manitoba Historic Society.

Concerned locals formed the group Save 514 Wellington and had planned to stage a protest outside the building Friday morning after demolition fencing went up around the home Thursday.

Heather Cram, who lives on Dorechester Avenue a few blocks over, has been pushing to save the home since 2014. The landscape architect was instrumental in getting Armstrong Point declared a heritage conservation district.

She thinks Crescentwood is also deserving of heritage status and hopes the demolition suspension sticks.

"I hate to see our heritage destroyed, and this is one of our precious buildings in Winnipeg that should remain forever," she said.

"Every little piece that disappears on us is a loss of our legacy and another story that we need to have for generations."

