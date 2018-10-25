Strange stomach stuff: A gastroenterologist offers 4 weird facts about the gut to digest

When it comes to what's going on in the gut, there's still a lot left to learn.

That's where Dr. Christopher Schneider comes in.

The Winnipeg gastroenterologist spoke to Ismaila Alfa, host of CBC Radio's Up to Speed, last week on a multi-part radio series called Gut Check.

From cannabis to microplastics to the keto diet, Schneider covered a number of topics. Here are a few of those.

Did you know edible cannabis can make some people constipated?

Schneider said there hasn't been a lot of research done on the effects of marijuana on the gut, but he's seen some health benefits that come along with using edibles.

"I have used it in my practice and I have noticed that patients have done quite well. Patients with Crohn's disease, colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome … it reduces abdominal pain, it reduces bloating and cramping," he said.

Schneider said cannabis edibles can speed up or slow down the digestive tract, depending on the person. (Richard Vogel/The Associated Press)

That's because the cannabis slows down the digestive tract.

But those who suffer from constipation might find themselves more plugged up, Schneider said.

"It's something to be careful with if someone is suffering from chronic constipation," he said.

Did you know blended fruit can unleash too much sugar?

Many people make smoothies to make sure they're getting enough fruit and vegetables in their diets.

But Schneider said these drinks can cause problems.

Schneider said eating whole foods, rather than blended ones, is better for the body. (Elisha Page/Associated Press)

"If we're absorbing food too fast it can cause high surges of glucose, followed by high surges of insulin in our bodies, which can lead to fat deposition and long-term health effects," he said.

That's because blending fruit breaks down the fibre, which controls how much sugar is released and how we absorb it.

"The best way to eat is through eating whole foods where we chew, there's a hormonal response, an enzymatic response, and we absorb it through the natural ways — the ways we evolved to absorb food."

Did you know the keto diet can give a false positive on a breathalyzer test?

Many people have met their goals with the high-fat, high-protein, very low-carb diet.

However, it can have some negative health effects, Schneider said. Some risks are fatty liver disease, kidney stones or mineral deficiencies in people who don't meet all their nutritional requirements.

"As a doctor, I wouldn't recommend it for anyone with liver disease, a history of pancreatitis, because pancreatitis can be caused by high fats, or any genetic disorder in fat metabolism," he said.

Schneider said if someone is going to try the diet, he recommends they do it with the support of a physician and a nutritionist.

The high fat, high protein, low carb diet is popular, but could have health risks, Schneider said. (Submitted by Miriam Berchuk)

Part of the reason for that is because the keto diet could possibly give a false reading on breathalyzer tests.

That's because the liver of a person on a keto diets breaks down fat for fuel, which creates acetone that may be released through the person's breath as isopropyl alcohol — and that may lead to a false reading.

"It's something that if someone was testing positive and they really were innocent, and they're just on the ketogenic diet, it's nice to have some documentation and some support, some evidence, that you were following that diet rather than doing it on your own for your own research," Schneider said.

Did you know certain water filters cut out microplastics?

Plastic is something health-conscious people are increasingly concerned about, especially since studies found some plastic bottles contain microplastics.

According to a World Health Organization study, 70 per cent of microplastics pass straight through people's bodies, but the ultra-small plastics are being absorbed into the body.

"Personally I think it can't be good for us — it can't be beneficial. But is it harmful? And how harmful it is? No one knows yet," Schneider said.

If you're worried about it, there's a simple way to eliminate microplastics from your water — invest in a good filter and avoid plastic drink containers.

Schneider said carbon-block filters that go on taps or reverse-osmosis filters are the most effective.

"If you drink tap water with one of those filters, you'd be significantly reducing, if not completely eliminating, your dosage of microplastics."