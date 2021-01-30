How poutine went from rural delicacy to national icon

As we come up on almost one year of COVID-19 pandemic-inspired physical distancing, many Canadians may feel that their life has been reduced to a B-movie comedy, reliving the same moments over and over, all the while disconnected from the outside world.

Staying in, however, presents an opportunity to connect with our neighbours and learn a little more about our vast country and its quirks — including a rich French heritage and its fusion with an ever-evolving Canada.

As part of a series on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show called "The Franco-Beat," host Nadia Kidwai and Radio-Canada host and producer Samuel Rancourt explore the humble origins of Canada's most identifiable dish: poutine.

They consider not only traditional ingredients but regional specialities as well. They also explore a traditional Acadian dish, also named poutine, which predates the famous Québécois staple.