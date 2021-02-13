What makes maple syrup Canada's liquid gold? CBC's 'The Franco-Beat' dives in

Well known to the Indigenous peoples of the Eastern Woodlands long before the arrival of European settlers, maple syrup has become something often associated with all things Canadian.

According to the federal government, Canada produces 85 per cent of the world's maple syrup.

How does the sweet stuff go from dripping down a tree to dribbling over your pancakes? What is a cabane à sucre and where can you find one?

As part of a mini-series on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show called "The Franco-Beat," host Nadia Kidwai and Radio-Canada host and producer Samuel Rancourt present some sticky facts about maple syrup.

They also take a look at a traditional dish using maple syrup — pépères, or "grandpa's dumplings," a salty dough boiled in maple syrup.

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 15:14 The Franco Beat: Maple Syrup, Canada’s Liquid Gold Part three of our series on French Canadian culture. Today, the history and importance of maple syrup! 15:14

Maple syrup is seen here being heated up to serve over snow as maple taffy. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Previous stories in the Franco-Beat mini-series: