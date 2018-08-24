Enjoy some summer fun before it's too late: CBC's top 3 picks for the weekend

Summer is winding down and temperatures are starting to cool off, but there's still plenty to do this weekend in southern Manitoba.

If you're looking for a reason to put off back-to-school shopping for a few more days, consider these three suggestions from our CBC Manitoba personalities:

Colton Hutchinson's 1st pick: Morden Corn and Apple Festival

For the 52nd year, the corn is coming off the field and heading into the streets of Morden, Man.

The Morden Corn and Apple Festival is underway and runs through to Sunday evening.

The festival, which is always a family favourite, boasts attendance of up to 50,000 people throughout the weekend, chowing down on Stephen Street in the heart of Morden.

Local farmers Marcus Wiebe, Zach Wiebe and Kevin Dalke provide the special brand of sweet corn that festival-goers have grown to love over the years. Volunteers work hard to husk enough corn throughout the weekend, since they're handing over the cobs for free!

With a midway and other diversions, the festival offers a lot more than corn and apples. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

As for the apple portion of the festival, Morden has the honour of having a specific apple tree designed just for the weekend. The fruit of the Morden festival tree ripens early in the season to make it out in time and has a sweet taste perfect for an ice-cold glass of apple juice. Buttery corn and sweet fresh juice is on tap through the whole festival for everyone to enjoy.

A full street festival accompanies the free grub with a midway, mud bog and street performers to keep everyone entertained while they fill up on that sweet corn.

The Morden Corn and Apple Festival is on right now, and runs through Sunday up and down Stephen Street, all for free.

The anniversary of Ukrainian independence will be celebrated Friday night in Kildonan Park. (Calgary Ukrainian Festival/Facebook)

Colton Hutchinson's 2nd pick: Ukrainian Independence Day

The Cossacks are riding into Kildonan Park Friday night to celebrate 27 years of Ukrainian independence.

Celebrations from the Ukrainian community will be happening around the city throughout the weekend, but the central location will be Kildonan Park, at the north picnic shelter, for a huge outdoor zabava Friday night.

The evening of events will get started just after 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies and a live dance and music performance. Later on, some friendly soccer matches will take place, which will be just a warm-up for the dance floor to open at 9 p.m.

The dance is bound to be a raucous affair, whether you're an old-school pro with the Ukrainian dance moves, or making them up as you go along.

Make it out to celebrate Ukrainian independence Friday night, from 6 p.m. until late at Kildonan Park.

Bram Adey of Rebel Waltz Tattoo, at the Winnipeg Tattoo Show in February. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

Sabrina Carnevale's pick: Winnipeg Tattoo Convention

Have you ever thought about getting a tattoo? This weekend might be the perfect time to do it.

The second annual Winnipeg Tattoo Convention is taking over Red River Exhibition Park Aug. 24-26. The event will not only feature live tattooing by 270 artists from around the world, but also beer gardens, an outdoor market, classic cars and motorcycles.

There are nightly concerts by local bands The Perpetrators, The Noble Thiefs, Romi Mayes Band and Red Moon Road, and the convention will also be running its Marked for Life tattoo fundraiser booth. Artists will donate their time to tattoo people and proceeds will be donated to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba. Last year, the booth raised more than $13,000.

If you'd like to get tattooed at the convention, you can book with artists ahead of time or search for an artist at the convention. For more information, visit winnipegtattooconvention.com.