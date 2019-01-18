First the bad news: CBC meteorologist John Sauder is calling for lows approaching –30 C all weekend. And don't even ask about the wind chill.

Now the good news: Our trio of CBC personalities have plenty of ways to show Old Man Winter who's boss this weekend, whether you want to evade his icy grasp indoors or go outside and tackle him head-on.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: FortWhyte Alive Winterfest

With the change in weather this week, it's time to acclimate to the deep-freeze temperatures and keep up your outdoor activity!

What better way to get out and enjoy it than FortWhyte Alive's Winterfest on Sunday. Whether you want to experience the space on skates, skis, snowshoes or sled, it will be a fun-filled day in the snow.

The Walleye Mafia will be holding a drop-in ice fishing tournament for kids who want to land a lunker, with prizes on hand for all.

You don't need to bring your own snowshoes to FortWhyte Alive ... they have plenty. (Joseph Visser)

Certified ski instructors will be on hand to help you learn how to ski cross-country on the wonderful FortWhye trails. Or if you're up for a different type of physical activity, snowshoes will be provided to keep up the fun. The skating rink will be polished and slick if you're into the classic Canadian mode of transportational fun … but bring your own skates!

A personal favorite at FortWhyte, the toboggan slide, will provide endless joy to folks of all ages. The slide is well constructed, but there's always a nagging feeling that you could fly right off the side if you didn't keep your eye on the prize.

All equipment, with the exception of skates, will be provided, creating a great opportunity to try a brand-new winter activity for the whole family.

Join FortWhyte for a day outside for their Winterfest, happening Sunday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Beyond Platform 9¾

It's time to don your magic robes and scarves to represent your favourite house of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Beyond Platform 9¾ is a celebration of the first four books in the Harry Potter series (there are seven in total). It's an opportunity to watch local actors as they perform dramatic readings of some passages.

The a capella group Incantatem will be performing music from the Harry Potter series. (Kyle Rudge)

There will also be live performances of music from the Harry Potter films by the a capella group Incantatem. As well, there will be door prizes related to the beloved series.

If you're a Gryffindor, Friday will be extra special, as the house point will be awarded to your group. If snakes are more your thing, house points on Saturday will be awarded to Slytherin. Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff, you won't be left out. Your houses will be honoured at a future event to cover books five to seven of the series.

Beyond Platform 9¾ is taking place Friday night and Saturday at the Canadian Mennonite University's Laudamus Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Ode to Beck

I want to send you out to enjoy some of Beck's best music.

You know Beck … the American musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and multi-instrumentalist who rose to fame in the early 1990s with his experimental style. He's well known for his super-popular hip-hop influenced song Loser … but these days, he musically encompasses folk, funk, soul, hip-hop, electronic, alternative rock, country and psychedelia. He has released 13 studio albums.

Beck won't be at the West End Cultural Centre this weekend, but members of Royal Canoe, above, will be. And they'll be playing some of his best music. (CBC courtesy of Royal Canoe)

Beck is not in town but … there's an Ode to Beck happening at he West End Cultural Centre Saturday night. It will bring together a Winnipeg super band made up of Brian James, Bobby Desjarlais, Sweet Alibi and members of Royal Canoe. Together they will perform some of Beck's best tunes.

Now, it's not all about Beck … there will be a performance by JP Bo Bo Bowie (hint: it's a David Bowie tribute by JP Hoe) and a throwback to love ballad duets by Kerji Stephens and Justin Lacroix. It's going to be a great showcase of some of Winnipeg's best musicians as well as an ode to Beck.

Tickets are $15.