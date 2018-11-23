A Wonderful radio play, Nu Sounds series and opera on offer this weekend

It looks like Winnipeg is in for yet another chilly weekend. So why not grab a big sweater, stay cozy and pass your time inside — with the help of these three auditory experiences?

A trio of CBC Manitoba personalities chose their best bets for what to get up to this weekend.

Colton Hutchinson's Pick: Don Giovanni

The Centennial Concert Hall opens up this weekend for the 46th season of the Manitoba Opera.

The first show of the season is a return performance of Mozart's timeless classic Don Giovanni.

Fire, lies, powerful music and an enormous stage set will be at the forefront of this powerful show.

The lead role of Don Giovanni will be played by award winning brass-baritone Daniel Okulitch, who is well versed in Mozart roles. He's performed Giovanni, Almaviva and Figaro across the globe, including his last performance with Manitoba Opera in 2015 as Count Almaviva.

Winnipeg-born soprano Jessica Strong is making her Manitoba Opera debut in the role of Donna Anna. Also hailing from Winnipeg is Monica Huisman, who will be singing Donna Elvira.

The new rendition of the production, last performed in Manitoba in 2003, borrows a rock concert of set and costume pieces from the Edmonton Opera to truly make the show sing to the rafters.

It's a classic piece with the lasting themes, contemporary set design and voices to make the Manitoba Opera a thrilling concert experience for all.

Catch it on Saturday, Nov. 24, Tuesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 30.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's Pick: It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play

Most of us have probably seen the 1946 film It's a Wonderful Life. But you may not have seen it, or rather heard it, in this particular way. The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre is presenting It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play.

It's the story of George Bailey, who is going through a very dark time as Christmas approaches. Then an angel steps in to show him how much meaning his life has.

Foley artist John Gzowski of It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play (Dylan Hewlett)

This version will take you back to in time to the golden age of radio, as you join the production as part of the studio audience. The 10 cast members combined will be playing 55 different roles in front of the microphone. The production will also feature a Foley artist on stage named John Gzowski, who will be doing all of the live sounds effects by using everyday objects, such as a telephone, a sewing machine, and celery stalks.

This particular play was created in 2006, but there have been several other versions utilizing the concept of a radio since the year after the film premiered. What's really interesting is that It's a Wonderful Life did poorly at the box office when it was first released, but went on to become a holiday classic. Frank Capra received a Golden Globe for best director, and the film also won an Oscar for technical achievement and was nominated in five other categories.

The cast of It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play. (Dylan Hewlett)

It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play is on through December 15 at the Royal MTC, located at 174 Market Ave. Tickets start at $27 plus GST and are available on the theatre centre's website.

Because we are entering the season of giving, MTC is encouraging attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for Winnipeg Harvest. If you have new or gently used scarves, hats or mittens that you don't need, you can bring them along as well, so they can be donated to those in need.

Ismaila Alfa's Pick: Jazz Winnipeg Nu Sounds series

This weekend I'm suggesting you take in Jazz Winnipeg's Nu Sounds series.

It's a concert series that gives established Manitoba artists a chance to try something out of the ordinary.

This Sunday Winnipeg singer/songwriter Rayannah is featured. Rayannah is a phenomenal artist who can command a stage all on her own with just a keyboard, some effects pedals and a looping station.

Hot off a performance on Parliament Hill for International Women's Day, Winnipeg loop pedal musician Rayannah performed for a live audience Friday at CBC Manitoba. 5:16

She's fresh off of her fall tour and will be back home in Winnipeg for multidisciplinary performance with contemporary dancers and a projection artist to fill the Good Will Social Club with sound, movement, light and colour.

But Rayannah won't be the only artist you can take in. Marisolle Negash is also featured in this Nu Sounds show. The multi-instrumentalist and vocalist is an R&B artist who has been playing keys since she was nine, and has this ability to just grab the audience's attention with every sound that comes from her and her keyboard. This is a show you don't want to miss.

It's Sunday at the Good Will Social Club. Tickets are just $15.