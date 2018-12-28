The clock is ticking down on 2018 and as always, Winnipeggers will have no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

For those who haven't made plans yet, CBC's trio of radio personalities has a few suggestions.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Indie-rockers, hip-hoppers and dance-oholics

Fourth Quarter NYE at The Goodwill Social Club

Fourth Quarter Records is holding a New Year's Eve show at The Goodwill Social Club, featuring Winnipeg rap trio 3Peat headlining the evening, along with Charlie Fettah. DJs Hunnicut and Co-Op, who gained a bit of local fame during the Winnipeg Whiteout parties, will be spinning party tunes throughout the evening so you can get your dance on.

3Peat are headlining Dec. 31 at The Good Will Social Club. (Tom Elvers )

Real Love NYE at The Handsome Daughter

Just down the road on Sherbrook Street, indie rock label and show promoter Real Love Winnipeg will have some local dream pop staples on tap, with Mise en Scene, Atlaas and Odd Outfit taking the stage at The Handsome Daughter.

Mise en Scene will be providing a dreamy set when the clock strikes midnight at The Handsome Daughter. (BnB Studio)

If you haven't been to The Handsome Daughter lately, make sure you head out with an empty stomach and try their new in-house restaurant Magic Bird, with all sorts of fried chicken on the menu. If you don't have a friend to smooch when the clock strikes 12, you can always enjoy the unconditional love of a chicken wing.

Cousins NYE

If you still haven't got your fill of fun, Cousin's Deli on Sherbrooke and Wolseley is having a dance party with DJ Darling Nikki, and is also accepting non-perishable food donations for Winnipeg Harvest while they're at it.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Comedy 'Til Countdown

I want you to laugh in the new year at Wee Johnny's, which has become a bit of a hub for local comedy with a number of open mic nights and feature comedy shows.

On New Year's Eve they're doing a special show called Comedy 'Til Countdown, where they will literally be telling jokes until the year changes.

Tim Gray will be headlining at Wee Johnny's on New Year's Eve. (Andrew Degryse)

The night will be hosted by Mike Green and features some of Winnipeg's best comedians, including established comics Angie St. Mars, Dana Smith, Paul Rabliauskas, Ashley Berdett, Tyler Penner and up-and-comers Sasha Mark and Tyler Kotowski.

The headliner for the night is Tim Gray. You'll recognize his name from his work with comedy sketch troupe HUNKS. He's played Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs. He is hilarious and so is every other comic on this bill.

Tickets are just $20 at the door but there are still a few early bird tickets available online for 15 bucks!

Comedy 'Til Countdown is going down at Wee Johnny's at 177 McDermot Ave. in the Exchange. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 10.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: New Year's Eve at The Forks

Family friendly fun is back at The Forks again this year.

Bundle up up to enjoy the outdoor activities, such as snow sculpting, Indigenous storytelling and ice skating.

New Year's Eve fireworks at The Forks. (The Forks)

Inside The Forks Market, you can check out live performances, including Those Guys. The a capella group will take the stage for 11 p.m.

As 2019 officially begins, you can see the outdoor fireworks display at The Forks Historic Port.

If you have little ones who need to get to bed early, there is the family countdown and mini fireworks at 8 p.m.

The full schedule of New Year's Eve activities is available at TheForks.com.