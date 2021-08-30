Wedding guests in licensed venues must be vaccinated, Manitoba's chief public health officer says

Anyone planning a wedding in a licensed venue for Friday or later has a choice to make: Ensure all your guests are vaccinated or hold the event without alcohol.

A new Manitoba public health order that takes effect Sept. 3 requires requires people to be fully immunized if they wish to attend licensed venues, such as restaurants, bars, theatres and concert venues.

That includes venues that normally do not have liquor licenses but obtain them for weddings, the chief provincial public health officer said Monday.

"Anything that's occurring in a venue that requires fully vaccinated people, then fully vaccinated vaccine status will be required in that venue," Dr. Brent Roussin said during a weekly public health news briefing.

Roussin was asked specifically if the rule applies to venues that normally do not have liquor licenses.

"If it's a banquet hall and they're licensed and this will take place in a licensed manner, then they will fall into that fully-vaccinated criteria," he said.

The requirement for vaccinated guests does not apply to unlicensed venues or weddings in private settings.

Roussin said he plans to publish the new public health order as soon as possible to provide more clarity to people holding weddings.

Some venues have already warned vendors — such as photographers and caterers — they need to be vaccinated because they may be considered guests.

People employed directly by licensed venues, such as restaurants and hotels, do not have to be vaccinated, Roussin said Friday.

Wedding planner Leanne Rajotte, who runs Prairie Sky Events, said some people in her industry are scrambling to find vaccinated vendors.

"I'm a little shocked, based upon the timeline. As a planner, I was preparing for this, but I didn't expect to get here so soon," Rajotte said.

She said some of the weddings she planned could be postponed.