West End Cultural Centre takes home WCMA for giving back to community

The West End Cultural Centre was recognized for giving back to the community in a big way Saturday night.

The venue took home the Community Excellence Award at the 2018 Western Canadian Music Industry Awards, its third consecutive year taking home the award.

Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre's Just TV program were also nominated in the same category.

Executive director Jason Hooper said the West End Cultural Centre takes pride in its community programming, which include free drop-in music lessons and free concerts for local schools.

"We work really hard at making sure we're accessible to the neighbourhood and the city, and people who are interested in the arts, so it's always great when we win that award," he said.

The venue also took home the Impact in Music Marketing award as well.

Manitoba WCMA winners 2018:

Community Excellence Award: West End Cultural Centre

West End Cultural Centre Excellence in Visual Design: Roberta Landreth, Treehouse Design

Roberta Landreth, Treehouse Design Impact in Music Marketing: West End Cultural Centre

West End Cultural Centre Recording of the Year: Attica Riots

Attica Riots Children's Artist of the Year: Fred Penner

Fred Penner Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year: Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Instrumental Artist of the Year: Apollo Suns

Apollo Suns Visual Media Composer of the Year: Keri Latimer, This is Not Paris

Keri Latimer, This is Not Paris World Artist of the Year: Kelly Bado

