Strong wind, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Manitoba

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are expected to see strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h or more this weekend, while most of central Manitoba is under a snowfall warning, Environment Canada says.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, calling for a fast-moving clipper system that will bring strong, gusty winds.

Those winds are expected to die down by Saturday night.

In addition, parts of northern and central Manitoba are under a snowfall warning.

Heavy snow will spread across Saskatchewan and reach central Manitoba by Friday evening.

Ten to 20 centimetres are expected for:

The Pas.

Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Moose Lake.

Cross Lake and Jenpeg.

Hwy 6 between Little Limestone Lake and Ponton.

Molson Lake and Bear Lake.

Norway House.

Wabowden.

Island Lake.

Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Red Sucker Lake.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Grass River Provincial Park.

Snow Lake and Herb Lake Landing.

The snow may create low visibility, Environment Canada warned.

It is expected to taper off at some point Saturday.