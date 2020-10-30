Strong wind, snowfall warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are expected to see strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h or more this weekend, while most of central Manitoba is under a snowfall warning, Environment Canada says.
The agency has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, calling for a fast-moving clipper system that will bring strong, gusty winds.
Those winds are expected to die down by Saturday night.
In addition, parts of northern and central Manitoba are under a snowfall warning.
Heavy snow will spread across Saskatchewan and reach central Manitoba by Friday evening.
Ten to 20 centimetres are expected for:
- The Pas.
- Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.
- Moose Lake.
- Cross Lake and Jenpeg.
- Hwy 6 between Little Limestone Lake and Ponton.
- Molson Lake and Bear Lake.
- Norway House.
- Wabowden.
- Island Lake.
- Oxford House and Gods Lake.
- Red Sucker Lake.
- Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Grass River Provincial Park.
- Snow Lake and Herb Lake Landing.
The snow may create low visibility, Environment Canada warned.
It is expected to taper off at some point Saturday.