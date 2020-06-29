RM of Oakview declares state of emergency after heavy rainfall soaks southwestern Manitoba

The rural municipality of Oakview, northwest of Brandon, Man., is under a state of emergency Monday after the area was hit with severe rainfall Sunday.

Officials in the rural municipality, which includes the communities of Oak River, Cardale, Rapid City and Basswood, ask residents to stay home if possible as there is extensive damage to roads in the area.

A wave of two or even three storms hit western Manitoba on the weekend, leaving southwestern Manitoba soaked.

Brandon got about 140 millimetres of rain on the weekend and the Minnedosa area had 153 mm, meteorologist Brad Vrolijk said.

"The difficulty is that no infrastructure is designed to handle … so much water all at the same time," Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said.

"It's really like putting a fire hose to a drinking straw and it just can't handle it."

The storm left some drivers stranded, Brandon police say. (Submitted by Jeff Plas)

The rain would stop at times last night, but come back "almost harder than ever," Chrest said.

"Anybody trying to keep water back would have found that exasperating," he said.

"When Mother Nature's in the middle of something like that, we all know that there's not a whole lot you can do but just start mitigating what you can."

In Brandon, the stormy weather inundated streets with water, at one point leaving dozens of vehicles stranded in metres of water, Brandon police said.

Manitoba Hydro reports roughly 4,000 customers are without power in the Westman area because of the storm.

The storm caused damage to a major line that supplied power to about four substations, Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

Storm clouds descend on Forrest, Man., just north of Brandon, Sunday afternoon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Overland flooding delayed Hydro's ability to restore power last night. They aim to get power back to Brandon customers around noon, but customers in more more rural areas may have to wait until some time Monday evening, Hydro said in a tweet.

"It's not just some pole in a backyard, it's a bigger project," Owen said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> 2/2 Approximately 4,000 customers are out due to Sunday’s storm. Our plan is to get most up by midday. Customers in rural areas will be off until this evening. Our target is to restore everyone by the end of day. Thanks for your patience. —@manitobahydro

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada at Highway 10 in Brandon are now closed due to water over the road. Traffic will be detoured into Brandon.

Highway 10 is also closed from the Trans-Canada to Highway 25, and from Minnedosa to Highway 45, due to flooding and water over the road.

Highway 270 is closed between the Trans-Canada and Highway 25.

Highway 19, from Highway 10 to the east entrance gate of Riding Mountain National Park, is now closed as well.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a tweet that he has reached out to Chrest to see if Winnipeg can help.

Chrest is waiting to be briefed on how significant the damage is, he said, but he expects hundreds of businesses will be impacted.

"This is going to be probably one of the more widespread significant damages that we've seen in certainly quite a while," he said.

Chrest does not expect the City of Brandon will need assistance from Winnipeg, though it is appreciated.

The storms have moved west into Saskatchewan, but they're expected to turn and move back into southwest Manitoba Monday night, bringing more severe weather.

Environment Canada is also trying to confirm whether a tornado touched down outside Brandon, which is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

A Brandon business is surrounded by water Sunday. (Submitted by Jeff Plas)

There is a lot of evidence to indicate that a tornado may have hit in the southwest, the weather agency said Sunday, but they had no eyewitnesses and had not been able to investigate the damage to confirm.

Chrest saw rotating clouds in Brandon and the city activated its emergency messaging system yesterday evening, he said.

Some residents sent CBC News photos of buildings that have been destroyed and roofs that have been pulled off of homes.

Another hot day is expected Monday for most of southern and east-central Manitoba, and small pockets of northern Manitoba, including Island Lake, Oxford House, and Gods Lake.

A heat warning is still in effect for southern Manitoba. Southerly winds are spreading hot and humid weather into the province, keeping daytime high in the low 30s, Environment Canada said.