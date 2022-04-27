Another special weather statement issued for southern Manitoba

Another rainy weekend is in the forecast for southern Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

A third major low pressure system in as many weeks is set to bring more precipitation to the region starting Friday, the weather agency warned in a special weather statement Wednesday afternoon.

The system is expected to bring between 20-50 millimetres of precipitation over the weekend, mostly as rain, though parts of southwestern Manitoba with higher terrain could see some snow.

The special weather statement applies to the following communities:

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls.

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Virden - Souris.

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa.

Communities closest to the U.S. border are expected to see the most precipitation, Environment Canada says. However, unlike the last two storms, there is also chance this system could stay entirely south of the U.S. border.

Warmer temps on the way

If there's any good news out of this, it's that this system isn't expected to be as severe, according to CBC Meteorologist John Sauder.

Most communities will likely see between 15-25 millimetres of rain by Sunday night, and the winds won't be as intense, he says.

Once the storm has passed, next week southern Manitoba will see double-digit temperatures "so more stable weather and certainly warmer," Sauder said.