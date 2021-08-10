Southern Manitoba soaked with more than 50 mm of rain after back-to-back storms

In a flash and a rumble, southern Manitoba got something it hasn't had in two months — a soaking rain — and some optimism.

Actually, there were quite a few flashes and booms as the sky lit up like a nightclub dance floor. Following a morning downpour, which was just an appetizer, an overnight storm brought a full-blown deluge to the parched region.

The morning rain, in general, gave southern Manitoba about 5-10 millimetres — though Winnipeg and Wawanesa received closer to 20 mm.

The second storm through the night brought another 10-40 mm of rain across the region.

In all, over the past 24 hours, areas south of the Trans-Canada Highway got anywhere from 20-50 mm, Environment Canada says.

Brandon had the most with close to 51 mm, while several places, including Neepawa, Alonsa and Killarney, got 40-50 mm.

Winnipeg got 20-40 mm across the city, with just over 31 mm at The Forks.

The storm passes over Toban Dyck's farm just north of Winkler, Man. (Submitted by Toban Dyck)

David Baggaley, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the most powerful parts of the storm went through the southernmost part of the province, closer to the U.S. border.

Altona saw nickel- to toonie-sized hail, while some areas were hit by winds that peaked around 87 km/h.

The wet weather is a welcome change in a region choked by drought. Winnipeg set a record last month for the driest July since records began nearly 150 years ago in 1873. The city received 8.5 mm of rain when the average for the month is 75.8 mm.

"It's not going to make up for a whole month of hot, dry weather, obviously. It's a step in the right direction is all we can really say," Baggaley said.

The rain would have been more welcome earlier in the growing season, as many farmers have already begun their harvests. However, it brings hope for next season, said Toban Dyck, who farms just north of Winkler.

"It raises the water table for the 2022 growing season," he said, adding it might still help save late-season crops like soybeans.

A rain gauge on a farm near Winkler, Man., shows 30 millimetres of rain. (Submitted by Toban Dyck)

"August rains are critical for soybeans. My soys, which are about two feet shorter than they should be, were already starting to turn brown — way too early. We'll see if this rain is able to reverse whatever physiology is triggering them to shut down.

"They sure do look chipper this morning."

None of the rain, which was focused in the south, brought any relief to areas enduring raging wildfires to the east of Lake Winnipeg and in northern Manitoba.

However, that could change over the next day, Baggaley said.

"We're looking at some showery weather moving through the northern Prairies today and tomorrow."