Snowfall warnings expand to cover Winnipeg, most of southern Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning Winnipeggers and residents of most of southern Manitoba about heavy snow expected this weekend.

A low-pressure system tracking along the international border will spread accumulating snow into southwestern Manitoba Friday night and southeastern Manitoba Saturday morning, the agency forecast. The snowfall is expected to last until Sunday morning, with total amounts of 10-20 centimetres.

The areas with snowfall warnings include:

Winnipeg.

Brandon.

Neepawa.

Carberry.

Treherne.

Dugald.

Beausejour.

Grand Beach.

Killarney.

Pilot Mound.

Manitou.

Melita.

Boissevain.

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa.

Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden.

Winkler.

Altona.

Morris.

Portage la Prairie.

Headingley.

Brunkild.

Carman.

Selkirk.

Gimli.

Stonewall.

Woodlands.

Sprague.

Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose.

McCreary.

Alonsa.

Gladstone.

Steinbach.

St. Adolphe.

Emerson.

Vita.

Richer.

Virden.

Souris.

Many of those areas were initially listed in a special weather statement on Thursday, because Environment Canada said there was uncertainty about the exact path of the low-pressure system.

There was some thought it could end up farther south, substantially decreasing the amounts across the southern Prairies.

But those areas have now been upgraded to the warning, with a number of new places added to the list.

It is also expected that easterly winds will create blowing snow on Friday night and into Saturday afternoon, which could result in deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility could be suddenly reduced at times.

"Additional warnings or advisories may be needed should forecast wind speeds or snowfall amounts increase further," Environment Canada's weather alert says.

The snow will taper off Saturday night over southwestern Manitoba and Sunday morning over southeastern Manitoba as the system departs.

City snow crews prepare for snowfall

Winnipeg's snow clearing crews will monitor road conditions as the snow accumulates this weekend, a release from the city says.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers to drive to conditions and to use caution when driving near snow plow equipment.

The city is also reminding drivers to not park on streets designated as winter routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.