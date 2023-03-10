Weather alerts expand across southern Manitoba

A big snowfall seems like more of a certainty now for parts of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large swath of the southwest and special weather statements across nearly all of the south, including the Winnipeg region.

A low-pressure system tracking along the international border will spread accumulating snow into southwestern Manitoba Friday night, the agency forecast.

Heavy snow is expected to begin Friday night and last until Saturday night, with total amounts of 10-20 centimetres expected in the southwest and possible for the other areas, which is the reason for the distinction in the types of alerts.

The areas with snowfall warnings include:

Ste. Rose.

Minnedosa.

Riding Mountain National Park.

McCreary.

Alonsa.

Gladstone.

Brandon.

Souris.

Neepawa.

Carberry.

Treherne.

Virden.

Melita.

Boissevain.

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Killarney.

Pilot Mound.

Manitou.

Many of those areas were initially listed in a special weather statement on Thursday, because Environment Canada said there was uncertainty about the exact path of the low-pressure system.

There was some thought it could end up farther south, substantially decreasing the amounts across the southern Prairies.

But those areas have now been upgraded to the warning, with a number of new places added to the list.

It is also expected that easterly winds will create blowing snow on Friday night and into Saturday afternoon, which could result in deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility could be suddenly reduced at times.

"Additional warnings or advisories may be needed should forecast wind speeds or snowfall amounts increase further," Environment Canada's weather alert says.

The snow will taper off Saturday night as the system departs.

The areas under the special weather statement that were not part of it on Thursday are:

Winnipeg.

Headingley.

Brunkild.

Portage la Prairie.

Carman.

Morden.

Winkler.

Altona.

Morris.

Steinbach.

St. Adolphe.

Emerson.

Vita.

Richer.

Sprague.

Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Similar snowfall amounts are possible in some of these areas, though the weather agency is less confident, saying the system could dip south again as it heads east, limiting the snowfall amounts.

Moderate southeasterly winds will likely develop as well, which could affect visibility with fresh blowing snow on Saturday.