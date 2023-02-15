Stranded motorist wonders why Tuesday's storm didn't trigger weather advisories in Manitoba

A southern Manitoba woman who was stranded overnight in a community centre after more than 20 highways closed wonders why Environment Canada didn't issue any weather advisories during Tuesday night's storm.

Amanda Friesen and her 12-year-old son, Ramsay, were heading from Morden to Winnipeg to watch the Jets play the Seattle Kraken, but they had to pull over in Brunkild, about 45 kilometres southwest of the capital.

"By the time we got to Brunkild, it was like zero visibility and traffic was crawling along at 20 km/h at some points," Friesen said in an interview on Wednesday. "It got a little scary there."

When they arrived in the municipality, people opened up the community centre and brought blankets and snacks to help the Friesens and the roughly 40 other stranded motorists stay comfortable.

They even found fellow Jets fans among the group, and listened to the game on her phone.

Friesen thinks if there had been a weather advisory from Environment Canada, she would've stayed home and missed the game.

"The apps I usually check, there's usually warnings or advisories … and there wasn't anything that gave me the warning that maybe this is going to get worse before it gets better," Friesen said.

"It wasn't bad when I left but if I would've known that it was going to potentially get quite a bit worse and last all night, I likely wouldn't have gone, because we had to drive home back from Winnipeg, too."

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell said even though blowing snow conditions were bad last night, they weren't bad enough to issue an advisory.

For a blowing snow advisory to be issued, snow has to be blown around by winds of at least 30 km/h and foreceast to reduce visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours, she said.

"We were not expecting blowing snow to reach warning criteria, neither in terms of reduced visibility nor in terms of the period of time. If we did reach the visibility criteria, it wasn't going to last long enough for us to issue a blizzard warning or a blowing snow advisory," Hasell said in an interview on Wednesday.

The weather agency can't see what's happening on the ground and relies on reports from people affected, she said.

"Our observation stations are far apart, so unless we get a report from someone on the ground, we don't necessarily know just how bad things are," Hasell said.

Even so, she acknowledged the timing of the storm was bad.

"It's right towards the end of rush hour and about the time people would be driving into the city to go see the hockey game," Hasell said.

"Perhaps a good reminder for people to have an emergency kit both in their home and in their car."

Friesen and her son drove back to Morden at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Although they feel sad they missed a gripping game, with the Jets beating the Kraken 3-2 in the first shootout of the season, their hearts are full.

"It feels good to know that along the way, there's communities that that will pull together and and help people out when things get a little scary," Friesen said.