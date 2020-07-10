1 person in custody after Winnipeg police receive call about weapon

A 3½-hour standoff on Selkirk Avenue has ended with one person in custody.

Officers surrounded a townhouse on Selkirk Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Friday after being called about a male with a firearm.

Selkirk was closed between Parr and Arlington streets while heavily armed officers surrounded the residence.

A loudspeaker was used to call people out of the house while loud bang grenades were set off, in case the people inside were sleeping.

A male was safely taken into custody just before 11 a.m. No injuries have been reported, police said.

The scene was cleared shortly after 11:30 a.m. and the roads reopened.

No further information has been released about the person taken into custody or any charges.