Skip to Main Content
Police seize submachine-gun, over $2K in meth from Neepawa man

Police seize submachine-gun, over $2K in meth from Neepawa man

Upon the man's arrest, officers found an MP 40 submachine-gun, a loaded MP 40 magazine with additional ammunition, and a .22 calibre revolver.

Man was arrested after being spotted driving around Wolseley area with a gun

CBC News ·
An example of a submachine gun. Police say they seized an an MP 40 submachine gun as well as a loaded MP 40 magazine with additional ammunition from a Neepawa man when he was arrested Saturday night. (Heckler & Koch)

Winnipeg police seized a submachine-gun and over $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from a Neepawa man Saturday night. 

The man was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man driving around Wolseley Avenue and Maryland Street while armed with a gun.

He was located a short time later at a restaurant near Maryland Street and Portage Avenue, and placed in custody. 

Upon his arrest, officers found an MP 40 submachine-gun, a loaded MP 40 magazine with additional ammunition, and a .22 calibre revolver. The man also had a large hunting knife, and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,250. 

The man is now facing 12 firearms-related offences, as well as drug charges, and has been detained into custody. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us