Police seize submachine-gun, over $2K in meth from Neepawa man

Winnipeg police seized a submachine-gun and over $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from a Neepawa man Saturday night.

The man was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man driving around Wolseley Avenue and Maryland Street while armed with a gun.

He was located a short time later at a restaurant near Maryland Street and Portage Avenue, and placed in custody.

Upon his arrest, officers found an MP 40 submachine-gun, a loaded MP 40 magazine with additional ammunition, and a .22 calibre revolver. The man also had a large hunting knife, and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,250.

The man is now facing 12 firearms-related offences, as well as drug charges, and has been detained into custody.