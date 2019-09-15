'Everything just went crazy': Couple assaulted by weapon-wielding attackers in downtown Winnipeg

A couple violently attacked in downtown Winnipeg says they have been left traumatized and are still recovering from their injuries.

Devyn Cusson and Rebecca Tweed are still marked by bumps and bruises since leaving their workplace on Portage Avenue around 10 p.m. on Monday when they were confronted by three people asking for the time, Cusson said.

"I had a gut feeling that they were just trying to get me to pull out my phone so they could steal it," Cusson said.

He said he waited until the group passed them before he reported the time showing on his phone. Then one of the alleged assailants asked if they had a lighter. When Tweed replied no, Cusson said his girlfriend was attacked.

"It was terrifying," he said. "The other two jumped on me, and everything just went crazy from there."

Cusson said he was able to hold one of the suspects down until another man showed up and started swinging a hammer around. He was not certain how a fourth person — a seemingly random passerby — managed to get involved in the violent struggle.

"Originally it was just 'get away from us, get away from us' and really quickly that turned into an 'I need to do everything I can to live'," Cusson said. Two of the suspects pinned him down and he was struck by a hard object, he said.

"Hard to tell exactly when I started getting hit with a weapon," Cusson said. "I looked up and I could see a girl swinging something in a sock."

Devyn Cusson and his girlfriend each had their upper-body injuries assessed at St. Boniface Hospital. He said the couple later went to a walk-in where they learned Rebecca Tweed, his girlfriend, may have sustained a concussion. (Submitted by Devyn Cusson)

Winnipeg police responded to the assault in the area of Carlton Street and Ellice Avenue. It wasn't until police arrived and the adrenaline slowed, that the couple realized what had just happened.

"Everything hit me at once, all of the trauma," Cusson said.

"The thought that I could've just died."

Winnipeg police said both Cusson and Tweed were punched, kicked and hit over the head with a solid object. A cell phone and cigarettes were stolen during the confrontation.

Two of the accused were taken into custody. A woman, 27, has been charged with robbery and weapon possession. A man, 31, faces assault and weapon-related charges.

Another two outstanding suspects have yet to be found.

Cusson said he and his girlfriend are considering making changes to their work schedules and working from home to avoid being in the street late at night. The two now are reminding the public to make use of services like Downtown Watch's safe walk program.