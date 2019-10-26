2 men charged with conspiring to obstruct Waywayseecappo First Nation police

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers have charged two men with conspiracy to commit obstruction after police learned the men were hoping to impede an investigation into recent home invasions on Waywayseecappo First Nation, the police service said in a news release.

On Monday, officers learned the suspects were conspiring to obstruct an investigation into home invasions in the community a day earlier, during which three men were assaulted.

Officers also learned one of the suspects "had made utterances that were perceived as threatening" to police, the release said.

On Wednesday, one of the men was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction and was taken into custody. The next day, police received a warrant to search his house and seized an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and edged weapons.

The man was released from custody with court-imposed conditions.

The other suspect was also charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction and remains in custody.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service said officers are still investigating.