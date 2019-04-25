Public asked to help find 2 preschoolers last seen in Waywayseecappo

Police are looking for two preschoolers who were last seen in Waywayseecappo First Nation on Wednesday.

Tristin Edward Fleury, 3, and Angel May Fleury, 4, are thought to be with their father, who was last seen driving a white 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 with the licence plate KBZ 701, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

Police have been told the father might be driving impaired.

Waywayseecappo First Nation is about 285 kilometres west-northwest of Winnipeg, east of Russell, Man.

Police are concerned about the children's well-being and ask anyone with information about where they are to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Waywayseecappo detachment, at 204-859-5070.