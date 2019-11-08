Waywayseecappo officer will not face charges for shooting man who stabbed him 9 times: police watchdog

A Manitoba First Nations Police officer will not face charges for shooting a man who stabbed him nine times in the head, back and neck, the province's police watchdog says.

The officer attended a disturbance complaint on May 29 on Waywayseecappo First Nation, about 283 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The officer spoke with a number of intoxicated people in the parking lot of the Waywayseecappo Gaming Centre, and tried to arrest one man under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

The man suddenly stabbed the officer in the head, and kept stabbing him in the back and neck. After the officer and man both fell to the ground wrestling, the officer got on his feet and shot the man once, hitting him in the side of his face and shoulder, the watchdog said.

Because an injury was caused by a police officer discharging a firearm, the watchdog was mandated to investigate.

Investigators interviewed nine witnesses, checked surveillance video from the gaming centre parking lot and medical reports for the suspect and the officer.

The officer's medical records showed he had been stabbed nine times in the head, neck and back.

The watchdog's civilian director, Zane Tessler, concluded the man attack the officer without warning or provocation, and the officer made a reasonable, justified decision to shoot the man to prevent further harm to himself.

The suspect remains before the court on charges stemming from this incident. The watchdog's complete report will be available following disposition of those charges.

The details of the investigation were first announced on May 30.