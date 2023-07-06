23-year-old man killed in homicide on Waywayseecappo First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

The death of a 23-year-old man on Waywayseecappo First Nation is being investigated as a homicide, Mantioba RCMP say.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service's Waywayseecappo detachment received a report of a disturbance outside a Church Road home in the southwestern Manitoba community on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., RCMP say.

Officers found a severely injured 23-year-old man at the home. He was pronounced dead there, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The RCMP's major crime services is now investigating his death.

Waywayseecappo First Nation is about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border.

