Police officer stabbed, man shot in altercation on Waywayseecappo First Nation

A police officer was stabbed multiple times before shooting his alleged attacker during an altercation on a western Manitoba First Nation Wednesday evening, the province's police watch dog said.

RCMP say the 29-year-old officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, was called to a disturbance at the gaming centre in Waywayseecappo First Nation at about 10:45 p.m.

An altercation occurred between the officer and several people in the parking lot after he arrived.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the officer was arresting a man involved in the disturbance, when a second man, identified as a 21-year-old man, began to repeatedly stab the officer.

The officer shot his gun and hit the 21-year-old, according to the IIU.

RCMP said the man who was shot is currently in hospital in serious, but stable, condition with a gunshot wound.

Waywayseecappo First Nation is located about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near Russell, Man. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The officer, a seven-year member with the First Nations police, was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has since been released, RCMP said on Thursday.

"This is an extremely difficult day for our police service and all police officers across the province. Our thoughts are with the officer and his family," Manitoba First Nations Police Services Chief Rick Head said in a release. "It's a reminder of the very real dangers that our officers face on a daily basis."

Murray Clearsky, chief of Waywayseecappo, which is located near Russell, Man., about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, said officers were still at the scene on Thursday morning. The gaming centre remained closed.

RCMP is now investigating the stabbing of the officer as per the Provincial Police Services Act, while the IIU is investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

Numerous resources, including officers from multiple detachments, forensic identification services, and major crimes investigators, are at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit is asking for witnesses or anyone who may have information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.