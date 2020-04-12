RCMP investigating shooting on Waywayseecappo First Nation

A small Manitoba community is reeling after a shooting on Saturday night.

The STARS air ambulance tweeted it was dispatched for an emergency in the area of Waywayseecappo First Nation just after 7 p.m.

Waywayseecappo Chief Murray Clearsky said the news of the shooting spread quickly through the western Manitoba community of about 2,600 people, but there are still questions unanswered.

"Nobody really knows what happened," he said on Sunday morning.

STARS spokesperson Fatima Khawaja said the air ambulance met emergency medical services at Russell Health Centre but did not end up transporting a patient.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said the RCMP major crimes unit has been called from Winnipeg to help investigate the incident.

Insp. Dave Scott could not provide details about the victim's age or condition. He deferred to RCMP, who have not yet responded to CBC's request for information.