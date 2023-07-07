Woman charged in death of man on Waywayseecappo First Nation

A 25-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead near a home on Waywayseecappo First Nation in western Manitoba earlier this week.

Talisa Brandon, from Sandy Bay First Nation, was charged on Friday.

A 23-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found when the Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a call about a disturbance outside the home on Church Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waywayseecappo is near the Saskatchewan border, about 110 kilometres northwest of the city of Brandon.

Sandy Bay First Nation is located on the shore of Lake Manitoba, about 150 kilometres east of Waywayseecappo.