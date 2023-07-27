Tommy Turtle, one of Manitoba's earliest roadside attractions, races toward 50

Wayne Pringle knew it sounded like a crazy idea — buy a nine-metre tall, nearly five-tonne fibreglass and resin turtle that stands on its hind legs, waving flags like some kind of teenage mutant parade marshal.

But nearly 50 years later, Boissevain's Tommy Turtle is an iconic Manitoba roadside attraction. And Pringle may be the last surviving member of the group that brought the towering turtle to town.

"Most of the committee were older in those days, and they're gone," he said, leaning on the counter of Pringle's Sports Excellence, the store he has owned for 60 years and now shares with son, Ken.

The idea for Tommy hatched from a brainstorming session on how to promote the southwestern Manitoba town, just north of the Turtle Mountains, and its new summer event: turtle racing.

Turtles make their way to the finish line as a crowd watches during the 1973 derby in Boissevain. (Provincial Archives of Manitoba)

The first race in 1972 involved just a handful of townspeople, but the event quickly grew in popularity and evolved into the Canadian Turtle Derby, with competitors from across Canada and the United States.

The heated competition led to a stipulation that all racing reptiles must be western painted turtles — the type native to the area. Enter Tommy, a monumental reminder of the rules.

"We had other cities and towns come in and challenge for races, and some of them would bring the red-eared sliders, which was not fair because they're a much faster breed than the painted turtle," explained Pringle, who turns 86 in September and is an original member of the derby committee.

The statue was commissioned from Winnipeg sculptor George Barone, who went on to build several monuments, including Gimli's viking, Thompson's miner, and Transcona's Hi Neighbour Sam.

Tommy was his second creation, after St. Francois Xavier's white horse. The turtle's name, Pringle notes, doesn't hold any deep meaning — someone said "Tommy" and it stuck.

"The cost of Tommy was $10,000, plus freight, and then we had to do the base and everything here. So when the committee went to borrow money, the bankers thought we were completely off our rocker," said Pringle.

That cost now is equivalent to more than $60,000, not including freight and the base.

A handful of businesspeople, including Pringle, co-signed a loan. The committee wrote promissory notes to repay them.

Pringle is diminutive next to Tommy's leg. The statue stands 28 feet tall — about nine metres — and weighs 10,000 pounds, or around 4.5 tonnes. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Tommy arrived on a flatbed trailer, escorted by a convoy of vehicles, and was erected at the corner of Mountain Street and Highway 10 ahead of the 1974 race.

"At the time Mr. Barone was out here to put him up. He actually opened a spot on the right shoulder of Tommy and he put the [promissory] notes in there and buried them," Pringle said.

That's where they remain. The businesspeople who co-signed the loan were never repaid.

"Our committee was hoping to raise enough money that we could pay each guy back, but we didn't ever take in a lot of money. We thought we could raise it locally through our [derby] festival but you know, festivals aren't a money-making thing," Pringle said.

Any revenue from the derby helped cover costs for the next year's event, he said.

A crowd watches the second annual turtle derby in 1973. The starting gate is seen in the middle of the circle. The first turtle to make it to the outside, in any direction, wins. (Provincial Archives of Manitoba)

For three decades Tommy was synonymous with the derby, which had grown by the early 1980s to a race of nearly 450 turtles. However, the event's popularity eventually waned and the last races took place in 2001.

Since then, Tommy has come to represent not only the town, but the entire region. With a Canadian flag gripped in his right claw and an American one in his left, he celebrates the Turtle Mountains, which span the international boundary.

'He will always be a part of us': mayor

In his five decades, Tommy has been repainted and spruced up several times to keep his youthful glow. But the years have taken a toll on those who conceived the tourism scheme.

"As far as I know, I'm the only one around that's still a member of that committee," said Pringle.

By default — and because he was among the loan co-signers who were never reimbursed — Pringle jokes he owns Tommy.

"I always tell my kids, 'Well, that's my turtle over there.' I just kid them, you know," he said, adding the truth is that he doesn't care about ever being paid back.

"I think that was the way for most [of the committee]. It was a donation to the town to keep the tourism alive and doing well."

Pringle has taken ownership over Tommy in other ways, though. He visits the monument regularly to check on it, make small repairs and even touch up the paint — where he can reach.

"We get tons of visitors that take pictures there. We have to keep that looking good," he said. "I feel responsible in a way."

A whitewashed Tommy Turtle is seen in 2014 before getting a fresh coat of paint. (Google Street View)

For Judy Swanson, the head of council for the municipality of Boissevain-Morton, Pringle is as pivotal as Tommy, if not more.

"He's always there to lend a hand for anybody. He loves this community and he never minds showing it to people," she said. "He's an ambassador to all that we do."

Manitoba's former chief of protocol, Dwight MacAulay, echoed the kudos for Pringle, calling him "an institution in Boissevain [and] … a terrific guy."

MacAulay is no stranger to lending his voice to matters in Boissevain. He started his broadcasting career at the local station, which led to him becoming the sound of Tommy.

There's a button near the statue that, when pressed, plays messages. The original greetings were recorded by MacAulay.

"I thought it would just be kind of a cartoonish voice, a cross between Bullwinkle the Moose and somebody else," he said. "People liked it and just stuck with it."

Wayne Pringle stands in front of his store in Boissevain. Pringle is 'an institution in Boissevain [and] … a terrific guy,' says Dwight MacAulay, Manitoba's former chief of protocol. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

MacAulay said he's proud of his involvement with a beloved and iconic mascot that became a model for other places.

"The turtle in Boissevain was really the start of a lot of communities catching on that this type of attraction really works and draws a lot of people into the community," he said.

While western painted turtles can live up to 50 years, Pringle hopes Tommy lasts well beyond — and that someone is always there to look after him.

"It's just something that is very dear to my heart, it really is. It's just so important that he be kept up," he said. "He's just been a great ambassador for Boissevain, that Tommy Turtle."

Swanson said Pringle can rest assured Tommy will stand tall for years to come.

"He's really been a part of us, and he will always be a part of us."