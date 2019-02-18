Convicted child killer released on day parole in Winnipeg, victim's mother says

An Ontario man who sexually abused and killed his infant daughter 34 years ago is now living in a Winnipeg halfway house despite efforts by his victim's mother to keep him out of this province.

Wayne Sibbald McBride was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 15 years for the 1985 second-degree murder of six-week-old Alecia McBride in Thorold, Ont.

Now 59, McBride was released to a Winnipeg halfway house on Jan. 29, even though Brenda Bondy, Alecia's mom and McBride's ex-wife, told the Parole Board of Canada her mother and other family members live in this city.

"I was shocked," said Bondy from her home in Ontario. "I still don't understand why they would totally go against the victim impact statements. Clearly it's traumatizing, retraumatizing, and to have him released from Saskatchewan and then send him off to Winnipeg of all places. I'm baffled."

Brenda Bondy was shocked to learn her ex-husband was released from prison to a Winnipeg halfway house in January. (CBC News)

Bondy was 18 years old and McBride was 26 when they wed in 1985. Months later they welcomed their daughter Alecia into the world. Bondy went back to work a few weeks after giving birth to help support her young family. She and McBride had been living with her parents at the time, and hoped to save enough money to one day make it on their own.

"Literally I went to work one day and called home to check on things at home, you know being a new mom and being away from home and that so you call in on your lunch break and I got this horrible feeling and horrible news," said Bondy.

"If I remember correctly I think he said 'I think the baby's dead,' and that was literally all I needed to hear and I was out the door from work and in a taxi."

Wayne McBride was sentenced to life in prison for the 1985 sexual assault and killing of his 6-week-old daughter Alecia McBride. In January he was released on day parole to a Winnipeg halfway house. (Submitted by the Sexual Abuse Network of Canada)

When Bondy got home, she said McBride was sitting on a chair in the living room talking to his mother on the phone. Alecia was dead in his arms. Bondy later learned her husband didn't just kill their child, but had also sexually abused the baby.

"I went from being a married person, having a child, having a wonderful pregnancy to suddenly being single and dealing with all these court cases and having to plan a funeral and deal with the grief — my whole family was very much in grief, it was a really awful time," said Bondy.

Alecia McBride was 6 weeks old in November 1985 when she was killed. (Submitted by Brenda Bondy)

Second time on parole

McBride has served 34 years of his life sentence in prisons in Ontario and Saskatchewan. Parole board documents show while incarcerated he's completed a number of programs for sex offenders, family violence prevention and addictions issues.

Brenda Bondy was 18 when she married Wayne McBride in 1985. (Submitted by Brenda Bondy)

"When he first got released I thought, if he was going to do good and he took all these tasks and he was a model inmate and he wasn't getting any additional charges, then I was OK with the way it had to be and that was if they were gonna release him," said Bondy.

In 2009 McBride was granted day parole but it was revoked in 2011 after he had breached a number of conditions including using drugs and accessing pornographic material.

While back in prison McBride participated in more programing to deal with his substance abuse issues and sex offender urges. In 2017 he was granted unescorted day passes to attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. He was let out on 20 occasions without issue. He's currently on medication to suppress his sexual urges, according to the parole board documents.

"I would like to see him be made to move somewhere other than Winnipeg so that I don't have to tell my aging mom who's got Parkinson's 'this is what he looks like. And this is, you know, be on the lookout,'" said Bondy.

"I'd just like to see him go back to back to prison really. But if that can't be then you know why why not have him back where he was in Prince Albert, Sask?"

Bondy has written a letter to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in hopes the government will review her ex-husband's case.

