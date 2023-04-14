Manitoba education minister's comments about NDP leader 'definitely racism': diversity expert

Recent comments made by Manitoba's education minister comparing the leader of the Official Opposition to a First Nations actor were rooted in racism and the latest in a series of personal attacks, say diversity and inclusion experts.

Wayne Ewasko compared NDP Leader Wab Kinew to Manitoba-born actor Adam Beach during Tuesday's question period in the legislature — something meant to remind some Progressive Conservative voters that Kinew, like Beach, is First Nations, says a University of Manitoba Native studies associate professor.

"Minister Ewasko's current comments cannot be anything but racialized," Niigaan Sinclair told host Faith Fundal in a Thursday interview with CBC Manitoba's Up To Speed.

During a debate in the legislature Tuesday, Ewasko said Kinew "seems to stand in this house on a day-to-day basis pretending to be some kind of actor. He's no Adam Beach, Madam Speaker."

Ewasko "could have described any actor," said Sinclair, but "purposely … chose Adam Beach because he was Indigenous."

The comments fit into a wider stereotype that all Indigenous people look the same and are just the latest in the Progressive Conservative government's "vitriol" against Kinew, said Sinclair, including accusations of violence and references to his past.

Stephanie Spence, who works on anti-racism projects at Brandon University, says that's a stereotype she herself has experienced.

"As a Cree woman, I can't tell you how many times I have been told that I look like Pocahontas or that I look like Monica [an Indigenous character in the TV series Yellowstone], and I find it very insulting," she said in an interview on Thursday.

Spence believes there should be repercussions for Ewasko.

Ewasko is seen in the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday. He says the NDP has instigated a 'smear campaign' against him, and says he had no intention of denigrating Kinew's race. (Manitoba Legislative Assembly/YouTube)

"I think that is ignorant. I do a lot of work in anti-racism and I can tell you that that that is most definitely racism. So it's definitely really, really disappointing to hear from the minister of education," she said.

"It really speaks to his lack of understanding and diversity."

'A bit of a smear campaign on me': Ewasko

When asked Thursday about his comments, Ewasko said he stands by his accusation that the NDP leader is acting, but said there was no intent to demean Kinew on the basis of his race.

In fact, he suggested the NDP was capitalizing on his comments for political gain.

"It's a bit of a smear campaign on me. [There was] absolutely no major ill intent — more so talking about what Manitobans really want to see [about] who is vying for the position of premier," he said at a press conference held Thursday to announce funding for daycare spaces.

Sinclair said the comments made by Ewasko are irresponsible and appeal to some Manitobans' base nature by referencing stereotypes of Indigenous people.

"We constantly see them as less than human and we're conditioned to think of things in that way, and so when you use dialogue like this irresponsibly, you tap into that misinformation, that ignorance and at times some of the racist foundations of the country," he said.

"I think we need leaders that are much more responsible, need to think very deeply about the language that they use."

Clinical psychologist Dr. Rehman Abdulrehman says there is room for growth for both Ewasko and Kinew. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Ewasko's comments were problematic and an example of a racial microaggression, said Dr. Rehman Abdulrehman, a clinical psychologist who works with the company Lead With Diversity.

It's become more of an issue because Ewasko has stood by his comments since Tuesday, Abdulrehman said in a Thursday interview.

"The minister of education certainly could have been a bit more humble in accepting an error," he said.

But "when people get these things pointed out to them, they get really defensive and they double down. Well, that's not really demonstrating a sense of empathy or understanding for what the other person has gone through."

However, Abdulrehman says the tone of the conversation between the two parties won't lead to understanding on either side.

"The way we've pointed out to people is we are calm about it versus filing major complaints," he said.

"I'm not saying that can't be done. I'm just saying if we're going to be building a culture of addressing racism, we need to create an environment where we can have discussion about it."