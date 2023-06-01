Brandon police chief set to retire in June

Brandon Police Service's Wayne Balcaen announced his upcoming retirement after serving as police chief since 2017.

"The decision to retire did not come easy for me as I enjoy every day that I serve our community," Balcaen said in a statement Wednesday.

"It has been an immense honour and a privilege to serve my city and my great fortune to lead the police service in the capacity of chief," he added.

Balcaen worked as a police officer for Brandon Police Service for about 33 years, the last six as chief. He has lived in Wheat City for the past 51 years, he said in the statement.

Balcaen's last day as chief is June 23. He notified the Brandon Police Board of his retirement Tuesday.

More from CBC Manitoba: