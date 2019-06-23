Police looking for thieves who stole truck, bikes and keys from southwestern Manitoba residents

RCMP are searching for a group of bandits in Wawanesa, Man., who stole several items from vehicles, sheds, and garages over the weekend.

Police believe the group went through the town, located about 35 kilometres southeast of Brandon, by foot between 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 a.m on Saturday, then stole bicycles to help them get around.

Then, they found a truck with its keys left in the ignition, and fled town in the stolen vehicle, RCMP said Sunday.

The truck is described as a 2013 White GMC Sierra bearing Winnipeg Jets plate WJ8 408.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Blue Hills RCMP — Souris Detachment at 204-483-2854.

You can also contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

