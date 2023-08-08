Working antique cannon among more than 100 weapons seized in southwestern Manitoba: RCMP

A 38-year-old man faces a series of firearms charges after body armour, a functioning antique cannon and more than 100 guns were seized from a home in southwestern Manitoba last month, RCMP say.

Officers seized 121 firearms, including 62 long guns and 55 handguns, along with several thousand rounds of ammunition, a large number of magazines, three sets of body armour and the antique cannon while executing a warrant at a home in Wawanesa on July 20, RCMP say.

The firearms included 53 restricted weapons and 53 non-restricted firearms, police said.

Another six were antiques. They also seized five receivers/frames and four guns that are prohibited, but were purchased prior to prohibition, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The 38-year-old man faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place and losing a firearm, RCMP said. Further charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to police.

He has been released from custody with an upcoming court appearance.