Wawanesa Insurance to move North American HQ into True North Square, internal memo suggests
Move to new digs expected in first half of 2023, Canadian firm announces to staff
An email to staff of Wawanesa Insurance indicates the business is consolidating offices and moving its North American headquarters under one roof at True North Square in downtown Winnipeg.
Employees scattered across six other offices downtown will make the switch "to create a more connected work community for our people," says the internal email obtained by CBC News.
Wawanesa plans to move into a tower at 228 Carlton St. Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2020 and wrap up in the first six months of 2023, the email says.
"As we continue growing as a diversified North American insurer, we're proud to write the next chapter of our commitment to Winnipeg by investing in the city's evolving downtown," the email reads.
True North Square public plaza, between two towers towers south of Graham Avenue between Hargrave and Carlton streets, opened in September 2018.
The square will be home to four towers in total that will contain retail shops, residential and office space and a hotel. The first tenant to move into the first tower on Hargrave in summer 2018 was law firm Thompson Dorfman Sweatman.
Construction on the third and fourth, the Sutton Place Hotel and Residences at the corner of Carlton and St. Mary Avenue, is projected to finish in 2021.
Wawanesa's move will focus on sustainability and work toward Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, the email states.
Wawanesa is the largest mutual insurer in the country. It's been around since the end of the 19th century and got its start in Wawanesa, Man., about 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg, where its official head office remains, the company email said.
