New rec centre coming to Waverley West after government funding boost

People living in one of Winnipeg's fastest-growing neighbourhoods can look forward to getting a new recreation centre in Waverley West.

Funding for the first phase of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus was announced on Thursday by representatives from the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

The multi-use space will include gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, a fitness space, a walking and running track, a daycare, a vocational building and adjacent site development, a news release said.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the first phase of the new facility will cost about $89 million.

On Thursday, officials said most of that money had been secured, with the federal government pitching in more than $31.6 million, over $31.1 coming from the province and upwards of $16.2 million added by the city, the release said.

Bowman said the milestone meant a lot to him, since he pledged during his 2018 mayoral campaign to make see a new community centre built in the area.

"I'm very proud to see it finally come to fruition, thanks to the efforts of so many public servants, council colleagues and other levels of government," he said at a news conference, adding the project marks the largest recreation facility investment in Winnipeg's history.

Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes said she's been among those working on the initiative for years.

The new facility is much needed in the diverse area, which continues to welcome "thousands and thousands of new families" from all over the world, Lukes said.

"I have been on many funding journeys over the past 20 years of my life, but nothing like this one," she said.

Winnipeg South member of Parliament Terry Duguid said the announcement of the funding annoucement marks a "historic" occasion.

"It has been a long time coming — a day that, frankly, I was worried would never come. And it really is a testament to community advocacy and the representatives of three levels of government working together," he said.

The announcement comes only a few days before what is expected to be the start of a federal election campaign period .

Duguid said once Waverley West is complete, some 50,000 people will live there — and right now, the area is sorely lacking the recreation space it needs.

"Spaces like these play a huge role in our everyday lives," he said.

Manitoba Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said projects like the new community centre make the province a better place to live.

"Investments like this help ensure that Manitobans have access to modern and reliable recreation infrastructure," Helwer said.