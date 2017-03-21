Waverley underpass construction site closed for weekend as city gears up for grand opening

The build site at the forthcoming Waverley Underpass will be closed for the weekend as the city prepares to open the long-anticipated route next week.

The city will shut down the project area to traffic at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue from Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

The closures will include the following disruptions:

Taylor will be closed from about Ash Street east to Cambridge Street.

Waverley will be closed to traffic from Wilkes Avenue to Mathers Avenue.

No traffic will be allowed through Hurst Way/Wilkes to Mathers on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pedestrians and cyclist will have access through the area on the east side of Waverley.

The area around Waverley currently includes a series of detours, and the closure will give the city a chance to prepare for the grand unveiling of the underpass.

Traffic will be allowed through the new underpass Monday morning, the city said.

"Motorists will no longer experience train delays, however major roadworks are still required to remove the detour road and reconstruct a portion of the Taylor Avenue intersection," the city said in a statement Thursday.

Once the weekend closure is lifted, some turning restrictions will remain in place including no left turns at eastbound Taylor at Waverley, northbound Waverley at Taylor or southbound Waverley at Taylor.

There will also be intermittent lane closures through the area, the city added.

Construction is expected to be fully completed by November, with landscaping continuing into spring 2020.

The project is expected to come in under budget and one year ahead of schedule.

