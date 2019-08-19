Winnipeggers relieved as Waverley Street underpass opens early
Traffic began flowing through the intersection on Sunday
Winnipeg commuters no longer have to fret about long delays due to trains in the city's southwest with the opening of the Waverley Underpass over the weekend.
The City of Winnipeg confirmed Sunday evening that the newly constructed Waverley Underpass is now operating.
Construction crews will continue their work in the area until November, with limited disruption to road traffic, the city said.
The project, which was approved by council in early 2016, was initially slated to be finished by August 2020 with a $155 million price tag.
It involved replacing the existing railway crossing at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue with an underpass, fixing up Waverley Street and expanding Taylor Avenue to four lanes.
Much to the surprise of residents in the city, the underpass opened ahead of schedule.
In a statement last Thursday, the city said it would shut down traffic to the area from Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday as it prepared to open the long-anticipated route.
Last week, the City of Winnipeg said the road would be cleared by Aug. 19, 2019. On Sunday, roadblocks were taken down — a year and a day earlier than expected.
Mayor Brian Bowman has said that an estimated 40,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day.
<a href="https://twitter.com/Mayor_Bowman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mayor_Bowman</a> I just came back from driving on the Waverley Underpass. It is now open and what a gorgeous piece of road! While there is still lots to do around the underpass what a treat to have it open and no more trains! Hats off to all involved in this project!—@LindaSloane1
Maiden voyage through the Waverley underpass a few moments ago. It is open folks. Not completely done but it is accessible. <a href="https://t.co/Pox9MhefNn">pic.twitter.com/Pox9MhefNn</a>—@DarrylRobert007
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.