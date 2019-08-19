Winnipeggers relieved as Waverley Street underpass opens early

Winnipeg commuters no longer have to fret about long delays due to trains in the city's southwest with the opening of the Waverley Underpass over the weekend.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed Sunday evening that the newly constructed Waverley Underpass is now operating.

Construction crews will continue their work in the area until November, with limited disruption to road traffic, the city said.

The project, which was approved by council in early 2016, was initially slated to be finished by August 2020 with a $155 million price tag.

It involved replacing the existing railway crossing at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue with an underpass, fixing up Waverley Street and expanding Taylor Avenue to four lanes.

An artist's rendering of what the proposed Waverley underpass would look like when completed. (City of Winnipeg)

Much to the surprise of residents in the city, the underpass opened ahead of schedule.

In a statement last Thursday, the city said it would shut down traffic to the area from Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday as it prepared to open the long-anticipated route.

Last week, the City of Winnipeg said the road would be cleared by Aug. 19, 2019. On Sunday, roadblocks were taken down — a year and a day earlier than expected.

Commuters no longer have to worry about coming to a halt at the Waverley Street railway to let trains pass now that the underpass has replaced the crossing. (CBC)

Mayor Brian Bowman has said that an estimated 40,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day.