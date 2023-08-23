Winnipeg church destroyed by early morning fire in Elmwood

A church in Elmwood has collapsed after an early morning fire Wednesday.

Winnipeg firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. about a blaze on Tweed Avenue at Watt Street.

Heavy smoke and flames were shooting out of the building by the time crews arrived, says a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Crews were unable to enter the building due to the extent of the fire and fought the flames from outside, using aerial ladders and hand lines.

The building has collapsed due to the fire Wednesday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The building is expected to be a complete loss.

The fire was declared under control just before 6 a.m.

A wide shot of the church shows the extent of the damage. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

One firefighter was injured fighting the fire and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

The city asks people to avoid the area. Riverton Avenue and Watt Street are closed to all northbound traffic, while Chalmers at Watt is closed to all southbound traffic.