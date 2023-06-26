Man reported missing while tubing down Waterhen River found dead, RCMP say

A man who disappeared while tubing down a river east of Lake Winnipegosis last week has been found dead after a search involving several First Nations and emergency crews.

The body of the 37-year-old man was found in the Waterhen River early Friday morning, a Manitoba RCMP news release said Monday morning.

He was reported missing Thursday night after he went tubing down the river with a 21-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was found walking along the shoreline of the river, which flows into the northernmost basin of Lake Manitoba, and didn't know where the 37-year-old was.

A witnessed told police they saw two tubes tied together floating in the river with no one on either of them, RCMP said.

Winnipegosis RCMP, the Waterhen Fire Department, and safety officers from Waterhen, Ebb and Flow, Lake St. Martin and Skownan launched boats into the river to search.

Winnipegosis RCMP and the Manitoba Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

