Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg police section off area of Waterfront Drive near Red River

Several police cars, including a forensics vehicle, were seen near the Red River on Sunday as a section of Waterfront Drive was taped off.

Police have not said what they were investigating

CBC News ·
Police cars are pictured.
Police cruisers and a forensics vehicle were seen near a taped-off section in Winnipeg's Waterfront neighbourhood on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Several Winnipeg police cars, including a forensics vehicle, were seen near the Red River on Sunday as a section of Waterfront Drive was taped off.

Police have not said what they were investigating near the river.

A large section of Waterfront Drive was closed to the public as of Sunday afternoon. A Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed police were investigating but said no further information was available.

A police forensics vehicle is pictured.
A forensics vehicle was seen near the Red River on Sunday, as police sectioned off a part of Waterfront Drive near the Red River. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now