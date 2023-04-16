Winnipeg police section off area of Waterfront Drive near Red River

Several Winnipeg police cars, including a forensics vehicle, were seen near the Red River on Sunday as a section of Waterfront Drive was taped off.

Police have not said what they were investigating near the river.





A forensics vehicle was seen near the Red River on Sunday, as police sectioned off a part of Waterfront Drive near the Red River. (Walther Bernal/CBC) A large section of Waterfront Drive was closed to the public as of Sunday afternoon. A Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed police were investigating but said no further information was available.

More from CBC Manitoba: