Winnipeg police section off area of Waterfront Drive near Red River
Several police cars, including a forensics vehicle, were seen near the Red River on Sunday as a section of Waterfront Drive was taped off.
Police have not said what they were investigating
A large section of Waterfront Drive was closed to the public as of Sunday afternoon. A Winnipeg police spokesperson confirmed police were investigating but said no further information was available.
