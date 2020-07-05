Water rescuers respond to 4 calls within 40 minutes on Saturday night

Crews responded to four water rescue calls within less than 40 minutes of each other on Saturday night in Winnipeg. At three of those calls, they left the scene without finding any sign of people needing help.

The first was at a home where someone was in distress in a swimming pool, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Sunday morning. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got there at 8:12 p.m. and took one person to hospital in critical condition.

Ten minutes later, crews responded to reports of four youth without life jackets on a dinghy in the Red River at The Forks. They searched the area, but did not find anyone.

At 8:29 p.m., crews responded to a report near Main Street and St. John's Avenue of shoes on the riverbank and something in the water. Nothing was found there either.

Then, at 8:51 p.m., crews responded to reports of two people holding onto a tree in the Assiniboine River near the Maryland Street Bridge. Water rescue crews searched the immediate and downstream areas, but didn't find anyone.

The calls came while police search crews were still looking in the Red River near the Louise Bridge for some sign of nine-year-old Darius Bezecki, who slipped under the water Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Bezecki was biking with two brothers and a friend near his home when all four ended up in the river, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray told a news conference Saturday morning.

Three of the boys were able to get out, but Darius didn't make it out of the water. It's still unclear if the boys were swimming or had fallen in, though that will be part of the investigation, Murray said.

Police resumed the recovery mission on Sunday morning.