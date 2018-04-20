Person swept away by Red River clings to log until rescuers arrive
City says parents, teachers should tell children to stay away from waterways
A person clinging to a log was pulled from the Red River by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a report just after 6:30 a.m. about a person being swept away by the quickly flowing river, which is expected to reach its peak spring flood level Monday or Tuesday.
They found the person staying afloat by holding onto a log in the area of Waterfront Drive near The Forks, the city said in a news release.
The person was brought to safety shortly after 6:45 a.m. and was taken to hospital in stable condition.
It's not known how long the person was in the water or how the person ended up in the water, the news release says.
The city's waterways and the banks surrounding them are not safe, the news release says, adding it's important parents and teachers speak to children about the danger.
