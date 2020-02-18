Portage la Prairie water pollution treatment plant gets upgrade funding

Portage la Prairie will tackle a stinky problem with help from the Manitoba and federal governments.

The province is kicking in $61 million to help upgrade and expand Portage la Prairie's water pollution control facility to help it meet Manitoban and Canadian regulations, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said in a news release Monday.

The facility treats municipal and industrial wastewater before it's discharged into the Assiniboine River. The area's industrial wastewater comes from facilities that include pea processing plants and a potato-processing plant.

"The area around Portage la Prairie has seen new and established agribusiness investments in the community, leading to direct job creation and ongoing population growth that is expected to continue," Pallister said.

The federal government is chipping in $60 million, while the city itself is contributing $59 million.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.