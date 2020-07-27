Water main break blocks traffic, causing roads to heave in downtown Winnipeg

Traffic was redirected in downtown Winnipeg after a water main broke, causing the roadway to heave on Sunday evening.

The break, which is located at the corner of Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue washed out the road and is "quite significant," Winnipeg police said at about 7 p.m.

City of Winnipeg crews were on scene attending to the issue, and police cadets redirected traffic.

The break caused the roadway to heave, police said.

A spokesperson from the City said in an email there is no known cause of the break or an estimate for when the water main will be repaired.

City crews and police cadets were on the scene redirecting traffic after a water main broke on Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue on Sunday evening. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

