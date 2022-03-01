Water main break along Pembina Highway floods part of road, causes traffic issues

A water main break is causing traffic delays along Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted around 7 a.m. that pooled water had reduced northbound and southbound Pembina Highway to a single lane near Nesbitt Bay.

It caused some vehicles to stall, which closed off the southbound lanes completely.

By 8 a.m. northbound median and middle lanes had been reopened, and the southbound median lane was also open after the stalled vehicles were removed. However, the city cautioned in a tweet that pooling water remains an issue on the road.

Vehicles could be seen driving through massive puddles of water Tuesday morning.

The City of Winnipeg says to expect traffic delays on Pembina Highway near Nesbitt Bay Tuesday due to the water main break. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Crews are currently on site and it's expected the water main break will be repaired within 24 hours, said Lisa Marguardson, a spokesperson with the City of Winnipeg.

For now, residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible as the leak has caused poor road conditions, she said.