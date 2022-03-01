Water main break cancels classes at Neelin High School in Brandon on Tuesday

Students at one of western Manitoba's biggest high schools will not be able to attend class on Tuesday.

A water main break near École secondaire Neelin High School on Monday has temporarily resulted in no access to water and washroom facilities, the Brandon School Division announced in a memo.

The division asks students to connect with their respective teachers remotely for online studies Tuesday, with the expectation of returning to classes Wednesday.

There will be no access to the parking lot, so all school bus traffic going to other schools in the city will be directed to drive through the Keystone Centre grounds, the division said.

Any students that utilize collection points for either Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School or Vincent Massey High School are asked to meet in the Keystone Centre parking lot.

