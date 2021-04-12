Massive water main break floods Winnipeg residential street
A major water main break has transformed several Winnipeg homes into waterfront property.
Crews are draining the lake and repairing the break
Nearly an entire block of Elm Street, between Grosvenor Avenue and Kingsway in the River Heights neighbourhood, is flooded.
The water covers the road and some boulevards and even reaches into the front yards of some homes.
City crews have shown up to begin draining the lake and repairing the break.
The water main is turned off, which has left 16 homes with dry taps, said a city spokesperson. There is currently no timeline for completing the repair.
Residents are advised to avoid the street and find alternative routes.
