Water main break floods Winnipeg street with ankle-deep icy water

A water main break has flooded a large area in Winnipeg's Crescentwood area.

Ice chunks are floating through ankle-deep water around the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Wentworth Street.

The frigid water is also flowing along Wentworth toward Grosvenor Avenue and along Dorchester toward Stafford Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where cars that were parked overnight now have water up to the rims of their wheels.

There is no information from the city on when the break occurred and when crews will start repairs.