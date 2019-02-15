Skip to Main Content
Water main break floods Winnipeg street with ankle-deep icy water
A water main break has flooded a large area in Winnipeg's Crescentwood area.

Cars flooded to wheel rims near Dorchester and Wentworth intersection

A driver gets soaked feet while trying to get into a vehicle on Wentworth Street. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Ice chunks are floating through ankle-deep water around the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Wentworth Street.

The frigid water is also flowing along Wentworth toward Grosvenor Avenue and along Dorchester toward Stafford Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where cars that were parked overnight now have water up to the rims of their wheels.

There is no information from the city on when the break occurred and when crews will start repairs.

This is the view from the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Wentworth Street, looking toward Grosvenor Avenue. (Trevor Brine/CBC)
Water, ice and fog greet drivers on Wentworth Street early Friday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)
Water is flooding a big stretch of streets in Crescentwood. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

