Water main break slows traffic on Arlington
Water bubbling through the road is slowing traffic on Arlington Street south of the Canadian Pacific Railway yards on Tuesday morning.
Curb-deep water on road between Alexander and Pacific avenues
A City of Winnipeg truck is blocking the southbound centre lane between Alexander and Pacific avenues.
Traffic can get through but the water is almost curb-high.
